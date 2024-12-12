Orange’s Xandrell Pennix, Kai Wade & Hector Garrido discuss win at Chapel Hill

Orange and Chapel Hill remains a deep rivalry in men’s basketball. On Tuesday night, the Panthers defeated the Tigers 65-58 at Chapel Hill Gymnasium. It was the Panthers first win over Chapel Hill since 2019. Xandrell Pennix finished with 19 points, the fourth time in six games he’s led the Panthers in scoring. Junior Kai Wade, who played all 32 minutes, finished with 12 points. Wade sank from huge free throws in the final three minutes after the Tigers whittled a 15-point lead down to five points in the fourth quarter. Wade’s uniform was drenched with sweat at the end of an intense, draining game against a longtime rival. Sophomore Hector Garrido had a career-high 14 points, including 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. Garrido drained two early shots in the third quarter to push the Panthers out to a 15-point lead which the Tigers couldn’t erase. It was a huge rivalry win for the Panthers, who had lost five straight games to Chapel Hill. Even more impressively, the Panthers won without starting forward Michael Clark, who was sick. Wade led Orange with 32 points in its season-opening win over Voyager Academy. The Panthers will start Central Conference play with a trip to Mebane on Friday night. They will face Eastern Alamance at Tal Jobe Gymnasium in a game you can hear on Hillsboroughsports.com.

Orange basketball’s Xandrell Pennix, Kai Wade & Hector Garrido discusses win at Chapel Hill Orange and Chapel Hill remains a deep rivalry in men’s basketball. On Tuesday night, the Panthers defeated the Tigers 65-58 at Chapel Hill Gymnasium. It was the Panthers first win over Chapel Hill since 2019. Xandrell Pennix finished with 19 points, the fourth time in six games he’s led the Panthers in scoring.