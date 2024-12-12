The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Orange’s Xandrell Pennix, Kai Wade & Hector Garrido discuss win at Chapel Hill

ByJeff Hamlin

Dec 12, 2024

Orange and Chapel Hill remains a deep rivalry in men’s basketball. On Tuesday night, the Panthers defeated the Tigers 65-58 at Chapel Hill Gymnasium. It was the Panthers first win over Chapel Hill since 2019. Xandrell Pennix finished with 19 points, the fourth time in six games he’s led the Panthers in scoring. Junior Kai Wade, who played all 32 minutes, finished with 12 points. Wade sank from huge free throws in the final three minutes after the Tigers whittled a 15-point lead down to five points in the fourth quarter. Wade’s uniform was drenched with sweat at the end of an intense, draining game against a longtime rival. Sophomore Hector Garrido had a career-high 14 points, including 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. Garrido drained two early shots in the third quarter to push the Panthers out to a 15-point lead which the Tigers couldn’t erase. It was a huge rivalry win for the Panthers, who had lost five straight games to Chapel Hill. Even more impressively, the Panthers won without starting forward Michael Clark, who was sick. Wade led Orange with 32 points in its season-opening win over Voyager Academy. The Panthers will start Central Conference play with a trip to Mebane on Friday night. They will face Eastern Alamance at Tal Jobe Gymnasium in a game you can hear on Hillsboroughsports.com.

Orange basketball’s Xandrell Pennix, Kai Wade & Hector Garrido discusses win at Chapel Hill

Orange and Chapel Hill remains a deep rivalry in men’s basketball. On Tuesday night, the Panthers defeated the Tigers 65-58 at Chapel Hill Gymnasium. It was the Panthers first win over Chapel Hill since 2019. Xandrell Pennix finished with 19 points, the fourth time in six games he’s led the Panthers in scoring.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Kings of the Hill: Pennix scores 19, Garrido adds 14 as Orange beats Chapel Hill 65-58; 1st win at CHHS since ’19

Dec 11, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Photo gallery of Orange men’s basketball at Chapel Hill by Jacques Morin

Dec 10, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Orange at Chapel Hill basketball! Listen live here!

Dec 10, 2024 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Men's Basketball

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Jordan Jacobson

Dec 12, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Orange’s Xandrell Pennix, Kai Wade & Hector Garrido discuss win at Chapel Hill

Dec 12, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Swimming

Cedar Ridge’s Sophia Stinnett, Quinn McCrimmon, Natalie Kunz and Margaret Payton discuss season-opening win

Dec 12, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Men's Basketball Cedar Ridge Women's Basketball

Eno River Academy at Cedar Ridge basketball! Listen live to the doubleheader here!!

Dec 11, 2024 Jeff Hamlin