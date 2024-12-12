Cedar Ridge’s Sophia Stinnett, Quinn McCrimmon, Natalie Kunz and Margaret Payton discuss season-opening win

The Cedar Ridge women’s swimming team had a big start to the season in its season-opening meet at the Orange County Sportsplex on Monday night. Quinn McCrimmon, Margaret Payton, Natalie Kunz and Sophia Stinnett won the 400 yard freestyle relay and automatically qualified for regionals in the final women’s event of the night. Stinnett won two Central Regional championships in 2023 individually in the 500 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke. She finished third in the state in the backstroke. On Monday night, Stinnett qualified for regionals by winning the 100 yard backstroke at 1:05.47. McCrimmon won the 100 yard butterfly, also earning a spot in regionals, at 1:02.41. Kunz, in her first high school meet, finished third in the 200 yard freestyle at 2:17.25. The Cedar Ridge women won all five of its dual meets to open the season, including beating the defending Central Conference champions Orange 88-79. The Red Wolves also defeated Southern Alamance, Walter Williams and Western Alamance to finish the night with four wins. McCrimmon, Stinnett, Payton and Hala Zafar also qualified for regionals in the 200 yard freestyle relay, where they finished second behind Orange’s team. The Cedar Ridge women’s team won the 2023 Central Conference championship under head coach Amanda Jones and is off to a promising start for the 2024-2025 season. Their next meet is slated for Friday against Southern Alamance and Eastern Alamance at New Millennium Fitness in Burlington.

